EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Breakout Yvonne Orji Talks Molly's Journey and Jill Marie Jones Comparisons

The second season, which premieres Sunday, July 23, sees Molly evolve as she attempts to reform her man-eating ways. “Molly is trying to be a better version of herself from season one,” Orji says, explaining that her insecurities haven’t completely gone away “because, you know, she was a beautiful mess.”

That means seeing Molly go to therapy, which still remains a taboo subject within the black community. Yet, it’s not the only topic that Insecure will address in coming episodes. Without giving too much away, the show will deal with racism toward the Latino community and open relationships, something that one character jokes is “a white people thing.”

“That’s what makes the show really exciting and funny and fresh,” Orji says. “Last season, we talked about homosexuality within the black community. We looked at black women who cheat. And those are things that we haven’t necessarily seen before. The show is always going to throw up a lob and see where it lands, never telling you a right or wrong.”

Instead, the actress says Insecure is starting a dialogue with its audience, letting them figure out how they feel. “A lot of times, especially in the black community, where therapy is talked about, it’s like, ‘Just go to church.’” But that’s not a solution, at least not for Molly, who needs someone to talk to who isn’t Issa. “So let’s try to get a professional who has a degree in this and see how they can help or not,” Orji says.