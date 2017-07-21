EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Ritter Shares Portraits of Newborn Son & Reveals How He's Reconnected With His Late Father

Their pregnancy wasn’t the only joyous news in the family. Within two weeks, the pair learned that Ritter’s sister, Carly, was also pregnant, and due just two days after their son. Benjamin, the first grandchild in the Ritter family,made his entry three days before his cousin (a girl), with Ritter and Parma spending the first part of labor at their Los Angeles home with their doula.

“It was just the three of us at home. It felt so intimate and even romantic,” recalls Parma, who feels “lucky” to have experienced a smooth 7-hour birth. “It was painful, but as intense as it gets, it becomes equally beautiful and profound. I feel like I’ve bonded with Tyler in a different way and there’s this very deep connection that we share now.”

After the trio drove to the hospital “screaming like in the movies,” Benjamin arrived around 2:30 p.m. on June 9, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, with Ritter -- who jokes he was hyperventilating during the birth -- cutting the cord, then breathing a sigh of relief upon hearing his son’s first cries.

“He was just beautiful,” Ritter says, adding that they chose the name Benjamin because they wanted something that was simple for both Americans and Argentines. “His hair was very dark [from being wet], which was a little concerning since we were both complete towheads, so that [was] my first weird thought: ‘Honey, why is his hair so dark?’ They put him on Lelu’s chest and we just sat and stared into his eyes. All the things I anticipated would make me nervous or queasy were just tiny details and the beauty and miracle factor overrode it all. Your life changes because suddenly you have this being who is 100 percent dependent on you for keeping him alive.”