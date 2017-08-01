EXCLUSIVE: James Van Der Beek on Channeling Diplo and Checking Into 'Room 104'

After portraying a stylized version of Diplo in a promotion for the musician’s 2016 Mad Decent Block Party, the internet took notice and soon, Viceland suggested that the video could be turned into a series. “All of us said no. How are we going to make a series out of this?” Van Der Beek recalls. “Then I put on some headphones that night and listened to some Diplo, and then it hit me: This is a series.”

The concept the actor soon came up with was that Diplo, a musical genius, “sucks at life.” “The guy is amazing in front of 85,000 people but struggles a lot one-on-one,” Van Der Beek says, noting that they were careful to get Diplo’s approval to make him look completely ridiculous.

Taking on the role of showrunner and writer as well as executive producer (“It’s been crazy wearing all the different hats”), the actor came up with a show that takes big swings as it lampoons the musician. Each episode, which he says “takes a different swing,” goes in an unexpected direction. The premiere sees Diplo trying to make a dying fan’s dream come true and get into a Twitter feud with Calvin Harris, while the second episode sees the DJ pretending to be a baseball player.

The finale is probably the most absurd, with Diplo making a film. “The Diplo movie is the worst, most overly sincere interpretation of making a DJ a hero that you could possibly do,” Van Der Beek says. “So he’s dealing with the ramifications of that, which leads to a whole existential crisis.”

“The meta worlds are collapsing in on themselves,” the actor continues, perhaps bringing the whole crazy experiment to an end in one short season.