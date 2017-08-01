EXCLUSIVE: The Key to Kathryn Bigelow's Genius: The Word 'No' Doesn't Exist

“It really began with the emotional connection to mainly these victims and how to humanize that experience. And I think [in] humanizing it, there’s a potential to create empathy,” Bigelow says. “And in creating empathy, there’s potential for a conversation to develop and that would be my greatest aspiration.”

Bigelow explained that her producing partner and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal brought her the story of the tragedy around the time of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. “So it seemed to feel very contemporaneous, even though it was 50 years ago,” she says. The two immediately decided to take on the challenge.

The true story centers on Detroit security guard Melvin Dismukes (John Boyega) as he ends up in the middle of a violent confrontation between a group of white police officers (led, in a vicious turn, by Will Poulter) and a number of young black men (Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith and Jacob Latimore) and two white women at the motel.

“I would much rather have a small role with two lines in a Kathryn Bigelow [movie] than a lead role [in another one], because I know she’s going to make the best film and make me look the best I can be,” Mackie says of reteaming with the director who sent his career into overdrive. Bigelow first cast the actor in The Hurt Locker and he surged from there, going from supporting roles to superhero status, most notably portraying Falcon in the Avengers and Captain America films. The pair is hoping they made magic again with Detroit.

“Kathryn can ask me to do the outgoing message on her cell phone and I’m in. She has a way with me that I respect and appreciate and admire,” Mackie continues. And he’s not the only member of Bigelow’s cast who would do anything to work with her; the two ladies of the cast, Kaitlyn Dever and Hannah Murray, reveled in the “rare” opportunity to work with a woman at the helm and praised the authenticity of her work. Latimore calls Bigelow a “visionary.” Poulter describes her as a “revolutionist,” adding that “she’s seeking to do more than just entertain people. She’s seeking to educate, inform and actually impact real societal change.” Boyega even jokes that he would play “the tire of a car” if Bigelow asked him to.