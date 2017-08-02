EXCLUSIVE: How Samantha Bee Took 'Full Frontal' to Iraq and Discovered Her First Pro-Trump Story

On Wednesday, the TBS show will run the first of two episodes dedicated to their field coverage produced by Razan Ghalayini, a documentary filmmaker-turned-field producer on the show who is also responsible for Full Frontal’s visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan during the first season.

“In watching the news, you realize that all the ISIS coverage is on the frontline. While it's super interesting and important, it's not all there is in war,” Ghalayini tells ET about the inspiration behind going to Iraq. Interested in showcasing a rarely seen part of the war, she wanted to take the show to the backline, which is usually manned by female soldiers -- in this case, Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters. “Sam wanted to go see women who are often the backbone of keeping society functioning [and find out] how are they doing? What are they doing?”

Once on the ground, 50 miles from the frontline, where Ghalayini expresses that she and the team felt completely safe, Bee marched with the women, paid homage to Jared Kushner’s GQ-inspired outfit he wore during his visit to the country, and talked to “nasty women,” the show’s moniker for fans who stand up for women’s rights and are “helping to pave the way for a brighter future.” In the segment that will air on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Ghalayini promises audiences will meet what the producer describes as “complete badasses.”

“I think it was Sam that said their feminism makes our feminism look like the patriarchy,” she says. “They’re very empowering and smart -- just really, truly remarkable women.”