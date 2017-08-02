EXCLUSIVE: How Samantha Bee Took 'Full Frontal' to Iraq and Discovered Her First Pro-Trump Story
Fresh off an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee -- the first female-led series to be recognized in the category -- is taking audiences behind the frontlines of the Iraq war against ISIS in Kurdistan.
On Wednesday, the TBS show will run the first of two episodes dedicated to their field coverage produced by Razan Ghalayini, a documentary filmmaker-turned-field producer on the show who is also responsible for Full Frontal’s visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan during the first season.
“In watching the news, you realize that all the ISIS coverage is on the frontline. While it's super interesting and important, it's not all there is in war,” Ghalayini tells ET about the inspiration behind going to Iraq. Interested in showcasing a rarely seen part of the war, she wanted to take the show to the backline, which is usually manned by female soldiers -- in this case, Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters. “Sam wanted to go see women who are often the backbone of keeping society functioning [and find out] how are they doing? What are they doing?”
Once on the ground, 50 miles from the frontline, where Ghalayini expresses that she and the team felt completely safe, Bee marched with the women, paid homage to Jared Kushner’s GQ-inspired outfit he wore during his visit to the country, and talked to “nasty women,” the show’s moniker for fans who stand up for women’s rights and are “helping to pave the way for a brighter future.” In the segment that will air on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Ghalayini promises audiences will meet what the producer describes as “complete badasses.”
“I think it was Sam that said their feminism makes our feminism look like the patriarchy,” she says. “They’re very empowering and smart -- just really, truly remarkable women.”
However, one unexpected first for Full Frontal is the show’s first pro-Donald Trump piece. In its run, the show has taken on the president for his anti-female policies and degradation of women during the 2016 campaign. In doing research for the trip to Iraq, Ghalayini was surprised to discover people in Kurdistan support Trump. Soon she and writer Melinda Taub realized they had to take it to Bee, who was 100 percent behind doing the segment.
“So we have a more traditional field piece about women in conflict -- their role in war and peace -- and this other one, like, ‘Why do the Kurds love Trump?” Ghalayini says, with an air of disbelief, of the piece that airs Wednesday night, adding: “To hear someone sing Trump’s praises in another language is only more bizarre than in English.”
During a recent visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Bee revealed “there are so many babies being born named Trump -- male or female.”
While the discovery of Trump supporters in Iraq was initially a surprise for Bee and the team, getting to travel abroad was a real enjoyable experience. And for Bee, it's "a critical piece of the show that I would never want to do with out," she tells Variety. "It would really deprive me of the opportunity to go places and do field pieces and learn about the world."
Taking the show on the road is also an opportunity that Ghalayini says allows for the host to be in a place where it doesn’t usually attract people like her. “Whether it’s Kurdish women who are running a women’s center or a bunch of dudes on the street who love Trump, I think there’s something special in the unexpected,” she offers.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.