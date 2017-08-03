EXCLUSIVE: Holland Taylor on the Horror Genre and Possibility of Working With Sarah Paulson

While the actress says she always had fun working for Kelley, starring in a Stephen King show is something she never imagined herself doing. “At first, I did not want to read the other parts of the script that did not involve me,” Taylor says of her initial aversion to being frightened. “Some people like to scare themselves to death; I do not want to scare myself to death.” But she eventually came around to it because she found the story so compelling. “It’s so dark, these are really twisted characters and they’re so well-crafted that you can’t help it. So I’ve been reading them.”

In fact, Taylor read one script late at night, which “was a big mistake,” she says. “It really did not send me to bed happy.” Even though King’s goth, horror and supernatural world is not for her, Taylor says that fans of the author will have an absolute feast with Mr. Mercedes “because there’s one devastating revelation after another.”

Interestingly enough, the genre Taylor tries to stay away from is the very one that has made girlfriend Sarah Paulson a star. The character actress has become something of a muse for American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, who has cast her in all seven seasons of his flagship series, including the upcoming Cult, and helped her earn her first Emmy with her portrayal of Marcia Clark on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

When asked if she would ever want to join Paulson onscreen in one of Murphy’s creations, Taylor says that it’s not up to her, but to the creator. “It’s probably not a dream of Ryan Murphy’s to have us do something together,” she says, explaining that it wouldn’t be good for the story to bring real-world associations onto the show. She does, however, praise American Horror Story in particular for earning Paulson so much recognition and accolades. “It is one of the great things you could ever be in.”

For now, fans will have to make due with Taylor’s horror debut in Mr. Mercedes, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Audience network available exclusively on DirecTV.