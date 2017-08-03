EXCLUSIVE: On Set of David E. Kelley's Anticipated Adaptation of Stephen King's 'Mr. Mercedes'

It’s not that the scene wasn’t working, the director says later during a lunch break in his trailer -- it just needed a few adjustments. “You just get greedy,” Bender explains. While he considers himself a hands-off director, he does see himself as a conductor, giving tweaks -- “play this a little louder, a little softer” -- during filming. And with Parker, it’s something he wanted to take full advantage of “because of how intuitive an actor she is. [The note] led to a slightly different adjustment for the scene.” And it’s perhaps those adjustments that will be key to the show’s success.

Written by David E. Kelley (the Emmy-winning scribe behind HBO’s hit adaptation of Big Little Lies), Mr. Mercedes tells the story of a dangerous game of cat and mouse as a demented serial killer, Brady Hartsfield (Penny Dreadful’s Harry Treadaway), taunts a washed-up detective out of retirement with lurid letters and emails. Unsure who he’s after, Hodges starts a private crusade to find the killer before he strikes again. In addition to Treadaway, Gleeson and Parker, the series stars Emmy winner Holland Taylor as Ida Silver, UnREAL breakout Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) as Jerome Robinson and Kelly Lynch (CW’s 90210) as Deborah, Brady’s demented mother with a much too close relationship with her son.