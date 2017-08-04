EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Mackie's Career Comes Full Circle: 'Every Stepping Stone Starts With Detroit'

That’s because in 2002, a then-24-year-old Mackie made a memorable appearance as Papa Doc in 8 Mile, Eminem’s semi-autographical story about a budding rapper living in a Detroit suburb. It was both his and the rapper’s feature film debut. While the film, directed by Curtis Hanson, largely left many to wonder what it meant for Eminem’s future in Hollywood, it set the path for Mackie’s stardom.

“If [Eminem] wants to, of course, he can become a movie star, but you know, he respects people's craft. That's what I love about Em,” Mackie said at the time. “The first day, he came up to me and let me know how much he respected the fact that I went to Juilliard and that this is my craft. Not too many people would do that.”