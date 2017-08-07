EXCLUSIVE: Tony Hale, Billy's Love Life and More Revelations About 'Difficult People' Season 3

With the light fixed, everyone gets back into character and starts running through the scene again, this time with Nayfack adding an improvised joke, calling Kat Von D a “cisgender Nazi sympathizer.” And just when it looks like they’re going to get through the whole scene, Sidibe turns to Escola and starts laughing. When King asks her to run the line again, she screams, “I can’t!” Sidibe then immediately breaks into another laughing fit -- this time cracking up everyone on set. And this is pretty much how the rest of the day goes, as everyone struggles to keep the laughter to a minimum despite filming the bitterly funny series.

In between takes (and fits of laughter), ET caught up with the cast and creator and star Julie Klausner by phone -- she was sick during the day of our visit -- to get the scoop on season three:

Yes, Billy Gets Off Grindr and Finds a Boyfriend

As many fans know by now, there’s going to be a signficant change to Billy’s love life on the show. Unlike the past two seasons, where audiences have seen Billy hook up at the gym or find dates on Grindr (“They come and they go,” Eichner says), he will find an unexpected relationship with Todd (Star Trek’s John Cho), an advertising executive.

How they encounter each other is too good to spoil, but Eichner says his character will have an “intimate, romantic relationship with this guy who can really go head-to-head with him -- and turns him on in a new way.”

Billy’s Relationship With Todd Is Not in Competition With Billy and Julie’s Friendship

Unlike like other shows, say, Will & Grace, where their dating lives often tested the limits of their friendship, Eichner says that’s not the story they’re trying to tell on Difficult People. “That's kind of a cliche and I think we've seen that story before,” he says. “It's not a tug-of-war between Julie and John Cho's character.”

In fact, because she believes that pop culture has not done justice to the relationship between a gay man and straight woman, “it was very important for me to present a gay male romantic relationship that was not in competition with a relationship that he had with his best girlfriend,” Klausner says of Billy and Todd’s romance, which will unfold over the course of this season. While she says the show doesn’t have a bible, one rule that she firmly stands by is that Billy and Julie don’t fight. “It’s very important to maintain the integrity of the love story and the two of them.”

From Vanessa Williams to Tony Hale, the New Season Sees Even More Guest Stars

Like the past two seasons, Difficult People will welcome plenty of A-list guest stars to season three. In addition to Cho as Billy’s new love interest and Hale as himself, Williams will play Matthew’s ex-wife Trish, who still pines for her former lover.

“I don't think that anything gets better than that,” Escola says of Williams, teasing that “she was so game.” “It was very bizarre because we had this very intimate scene before we even had really met each other.”

Also joining this season are Lucy Liu, Rosie O’Donnell, Larry Wilmore, Chris Elliott, Maury Povich, Victor Garber and Susan Lucci. Additionally, ET revealed earlier this year that Stockard Channing will play Julie’s mother Marilyn’s (Andrea Martin) “trashy” sister, Bonnie, and John Turturro will play one of Marilyn’s former flames.