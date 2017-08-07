FLASHBACK: Garth Brooks Makes History With 1997 Central Park Concert

What everything boiled down to: Would the people come? In a city known to have a penchant for rock and roll, classical and jazz, some remained unconvinced of Brooks’ ability to pull in what was being hyped by his promoter as 1 million people in attendance. Despite his history of breaking sales records and reputation for garnering fans outside of his country music base, the venue seemed risky to several New York media outlets. Paul Simon’s Central Park concert in 1991 had set a high bar, with 600,000 in attendance, for those who tackled the NYC landmark -- not that any fresh standards were needed. Central Park was already famous for amassing crowds in the hundreds of thousands for concerts and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Pavarotti and even the Pope.

“Central Park was really a marriage between a few things,” Brooks told ET when the concert was first announced in May of 1997. In the middle of the third leg of a world tour, he had just witnessed fans old and new attending his concerts in droves all over the globe. “The tour has shown me that people still remember who we are and they still show up, so why not bring the tour into New York and do the show here?”

There are no half-measures when it comes to Brooks, and this concert would be a reflection of that. Later referred by some as “Garthstock,” the event would be meticulously planned by the singer’s long-time crew to ensure it mirrored the high standards Brooks sets for himself as a performer.

“You gotta get yourself prepared like you're going out in front of 15,000 people in an auditorium somewhere and just realize that it's the show. And my job anywhere I go is to make no matter what size the room as small as I can,” Brooks said. “I gotta find a way to get the person in the very back into the show, and that's the challenge that I like.”