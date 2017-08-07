EXCLUSIVE: Jane Lynch Brings Gravitas to 'Manhunt'

When asked about the possibility of reuniting with the Glee creator, Lynch doesn’t miss a beat. “I would love to. Whatever he wants me to do, I always told him I’ll be there. He’s so out of the box and there’s always some really crazy, interesting hook he finds in a character and then he gives it to you in a gift-wrapped box, so I love that about him.”

Furthering her dramatic turn on TV, Lynch recently appeared on another TV franchise renowned for its outside-the-box characters in a role she’s keen to return to. “I love The Good Wife and I love Christine Baranski, and then I saw the poster for The Good Fight and I was like, I have to be on that show,” Lynch says. “I almost said yes without looking at it. I was like, ‘Jane just read it!’” Lucky for her, FBI investigator Madeline Starke fits right into Michelle and Robert King’s menagerie of off-center guest stars. “You think she’s not even listening or connecting the dots, she just seems like a wackadoo,” Lynch says. “But she’s listening to everything, and at the end she comes in and -- boom! With the knife.”