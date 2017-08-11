'South Park' Member Berries: Trey Parker & Matt Stone Talk TV Debut and Befriending George Clooney

“One of the reviewers said, ‘Well, this is interesting, but it's not as good as The Simpsons,’” Stone said. “And it's like, how many shows on TV are as good as The Simpsons? It's, like, one of the best shows of all time.”

“We were actually really worried about the press, because so many other shows are able to kind of come in under radar,” Parker said. The success of Beavis and Butthead had been built in such a process, with most of its fans discovering the MTV series on their own at different intervals. He pointed out how Mike Judge’s debut series, as well as The Simpsons itself, had enjoyed the benefit of having time to grow. “They're expecting us to be that good right now. And the first episodes of those shows weren't as good as it got. That's part of what's scary about it.”

Acquiring success after a momentous build was something Parker and Stone could have faith in, because that’s exactly how their big break came about. After moving to Los Angeles, they worked on various projects for a couple of years while sleeping on friends’ floors. During that time, Parker and Stone worked briefly with Brian Graden, an executive at Fox, who had seen an animated short they made in college called Jesus vs. Frosty. Graden commissioned them to make a version of the movie for him to send out as a Christmas card, which began a now-legendary Hollywood origin story.