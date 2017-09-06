Felicity Huffman Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage to William H. Macy With Adorable Flashback Pics
Happy anniversary, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy!
The lovebirds celebrated 20 years of marriage on Wednesday, and in honor of their special day, the American Crime actress took to Twitter to marvel over their romance.
Huffman, who dated the Shameless star on-and-off for 15 years before saying "I do," posted a series of black-and-white pics that were taken from the inside of a photo booth.
"You took me home in '85," Huffman wrote. "Married me in '97. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. [Thank you] for marrying me 20yrs ago today."
When ET caught up with Macy at a press junket for The Layover last month, he revealed his personal secrets to making a Hollywood marriage work.
"Felicity and I talk about it all. We read each other's scripts and we love to talk about acting," he explained. "She insists that we talk. She keeps us talking, which I'm not completely against."
