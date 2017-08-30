Fergie and Josh Duhamel Shower Son Axl With Love on His 4th Birthday -- See the Sweet Snaps!
Happy Birthday, Axl Duhamel!
Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son turned four on Tuesday, and in honor of his special day, his parents showered him with love via social media.
Fergie shared an adorable snap of her and Axl posing outdoors. "Happy 4th bday axl jack!!!" she captioned. "I love you -mommy."
She posted an almost identical pic, writing, "Had to post this one too #mommylove #axljack 4th bday!"
"#doubletrouble 👑👑," another post read. "happy 4th bday #axljack."
And just when we thought the tributes couldn't be any sweeter, Duhamel posted this:
Too cute!