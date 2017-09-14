Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years of Marriage

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel shared. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."

"We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," they added.

The two, who married in January 2009, are parents to 4-year-old son Axl Jack -- and while they hadn't made a public appearance together since August 2016, they seemed as in love as ever while celebrating their anniversary earlier this year.