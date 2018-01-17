Fergie Jokes That Son Axl Is 'a Ham' Just Like Dad Josh Duhamel (Exclusive)

Fergie is so ready for Axl to visit The Four: Battle for Stardom!



ET recently caught up with the "Hungry" singer on the red carpet for the new music competition show, where she opened up about her goals for the new year and what it's like co-parenting her 4-year-old son with ex Josh Duhamel.



The former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman told ET's Sophie Schillaci that Axl really enjoys spending time on set. And seeing as his dad has starred in a slew of movies and TV shows over the years, the toddler is no stranger to set life.



"He hasn't been here [to The Four] yet because we've just been getting it together and it's crazy," she revealed. "Filming days are really busy and hectic ... it's kinda like herding cattle; we're all over the place and everyone's trying to get together and get on time. So, hopefully next week we can bring him."

Although he's still young, Fergie says Axl is already following in his parents' footsteps.



"He is just a 4-year-old and yes, he is a ham, I think just like his dad, and maybe his mom, I don't know," she explained. "I'm just so serious all the time."



"He loves to laugh, he loves to have fun," she added. "Anything Boss Baby is just -- that's on repeat at our house."



Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 45, announced they were separating after eight years of marriage last September, a few days before the singer dropped her second solo album, Double Dutchess. While speaking with ET about what she wants to change in 2018, the California native revealed she's ready to focus on herself... with plenty of rest, relaxation and decluttering!



"That would be 'Netflix and chill,' or how about 'Fox channel and chill,'" she joked, when asked how she plans to accomplish those goals. "How about Ferg, Fox and chill. Oh, gosh. This is so ridiculous."



"[But] yeah, oh my gosh, just to chill, walk around the house, declutter drawers and piles that I've been quietly putting things in and going, 'OK, I'm going to deal with that when I get a breath,'" she continued. "It's gotten to be, there's too many drawers of clutter, there's too many piles hidden away that I need to go through. Just organize because that's really cathartic. I know that sounds really boring, [but] sometimes it just feels really good to organize a drawer."



Fergie said that another big thing on her list is continuing to switch up her beauty look.



"I just did this blue hair color today, so maybe next week will be a different color," she shared. "I dunno. I'm having fun with hair color and nail color. Switching it up, that's fun."



Always living that G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S lifestyle. Never change, Fergie!



