Fergie Performs in a Sexy, Lace-Up Bodysuit at Rock in Rio After Josh Duhamel Split: Pics

Fergie also took the stage with Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar, dancing next to the popular drag queen.

The festival marks the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer’s first performance since she announced her spit from actor Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, Fergie and Duhamel, who actually separated in February, said they "are and will always be united in support of each other and our family."