Fergie Performs in a Sexy, Lace-Up Bodysuit at Rock in Rio After Josh Duhamel Split: Pics
Fergie Ferg’s still got it! The 42-year-old performer took to the stage Saturday night to perform at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Duchess herself looked stunning in a black and white lace-up bodysuit that flashed plenty of cleavage. She also wore black and white thigh-high stiletto boots as she performed her racy set.
Fergie also took the stage with Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar, dancing next to the popular drag queen.
The festival marks the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer’s first performance since she announced her spit from actor Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage.
In a statement to ET on Thursday, Fergie and Duhamel, who actually separated in February, said they "are and will always be united in support of each other and our family."
Both Fergie and Josh have been spotted without their wedding rings since the news of the split went public.
Though her personal life remains complicated, Fergie is preparing to celebrate the release of her second solo album, Double Duchess, on Sept. 22.
