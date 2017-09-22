Fergie Releases 'Enchante' Music Video Starring Kendall Jenner, Does Acoustic Version of 'My Humps'
There are a whole lot of Kendall Jenners in Fergie's new music video for her song, "Enchanté."
The music video was released on Friday in conjunction with the 42-year-old pop star's second studio album, Double Dutchess, and features the 21-year-old model frolicking around a house in a series of high-fashion, often brightly-colored outfits.
At some points, there are three versions of Jenner doing different things like dancing, playing an instrument or applying makeup -- and the images all play on a loop.
The music video opens with the reality star waking up in black lingerie while Fergie's 4-year-old son, Axl, sings his mom's tune.
In lead-up to her album and music video release, Fergie appeared on The Tonight Show and performed an acoustic version of the Black Eyed Peas' 2005 hit, "My Humps," with members of The Roots.
"Enchante" is one of the first music videos that Fergie has released since announcing her split from husband Josh Duhamel.
"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie told ET in an exclusive interview earlier this week. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."
