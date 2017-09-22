Fergie Releases 'Enchante' Music Video Starring Kendall Jenner, Does Acoustic Version of 'My Humps'

"Enchante" is one of the first music videos that Fergie has released since announcing her split from husband Josh Duhamel.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie told ET in an exclusive interview earlier this week. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

