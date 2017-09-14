Fergie Says She and Josh Duhamel Are 'Friends' 3 Weeks Before Announcing Split

"Josh and I truly love each other," Fergie said in her ET Canada interview. "I mean, it's grown into a deeper thing to where it's like, we're friends, you know what I mean? There's a deep love there."

Fergie also insisted that being with her son, Axl, is always the number one priority when she and Duhamel increasingly spend more time apart.

"I can't [be away from] from Axl for too many days at a time. My heart starts to hurt," she said. "Josh and I, we try to [see each other every] two weeks, but right now it's been a little bit difficult because he is directing a film that he co-wrote and is starring in, and I have the biggest project that I'd ever done coming out. So, we're just trying to make it work, and it's just so much love with us."