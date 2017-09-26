Fergie Shares Adorable Pic With Her 'Little Bodyguard' Son Axl

On Monday, Fergie, who shares Axl with estranged husband Josh Duhamel, released the music video for her new single, "A Little Work," which features a cameo from her little man.

The singer recently dropped her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, which comes on the heels of the confirmation that she and Duhamel split in February after eight years of marriage.

ET caught up with Fergie earlier this month, where she discussed her recent separation.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie explained. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through, and our families -- each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews -- it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed," she added.

