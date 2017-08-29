Fifth Harmony Address Accusations of Throwing Shade at Camila Cabello During VMAs Performance

However, Ally Brooke says the move was instead a message for the media

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member,” Brooke, 24, told Good Morning America on Tuesday. “And we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, ‘Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony. We are stronger and better than we’ve ever been.'”

“Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us,” Brooke continued. “We were at the VMAs, we had rain, we had the splits, we had a mic drop."

The group released their self-titled third album on Aug. 25, their first since Cabello’s departure.