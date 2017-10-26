Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello Both Take the Stage at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards -- Watch!
Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello performed on the same stage -- but it's not what you think!
The singers all attended the 2017 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night.
Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui were first spotted posing on the red carpet, with no Camila in sight.
They then did a quick outfit change, mixing and matching in silver leotards, and performed their single "Por Favor" alongside Pitbull.
Cabello opted to not walk the red carpet and later took the stage in a white flapper-inspired jumpsuit to sing a bilingual version of her latest hit, "Havana."
The 20-year-old singer also showed off her impressive salsa moves on the dance floor!
After her show-stopping performance, Cabello hit the press room and posed for the cameras.
The former bandmates have yet to be seen together since Cabello departed the group at the end of last year. They'll soon be stepping on the same stage again, as both Fifth Harmony and Cabello are scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017.
Harmonizers and Camilizers will no doubt be hoping to see the singers reunite sooner or later.
