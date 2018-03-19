Fifth Harmony Announces Hiatus to ‘Pursue Solo Endeavors’

Fifth Harmony is taking a break!

The hit girl group, comprised of Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke, released a statement to their fans on Monday morning, revealing that they will be going on hiatus to ‘pursue solo endeavors.’

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the statement read. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.”

The group, which originally formed on The X-Factor, did not note how long the hiatus would go on for or whether they plan to release more music together, but added that they still plan to perform together in some upcoming shows through the end of the year.

The announcement comes almost two years after Camila Cabello left the group for her own solo act.

Cabello recently slammed rumors that pal Taylor Swift convinced her to leave the girl group, saying, "If I don’t want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won’t do it. And if I do, then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I’ll do it. I’ve always been that way.”

The hiatus has been a long time coming as most of the group’s members have already started working on their solo projects.

Last December, ET spoke with Lauren about her work outside of the group.

"I mean, all of us are exploring [our own projects] right now. We’re at such an amazing place harmoniously with each other with communication and support for one another," she told ET at the time. "We’ve grown so much over the past year even, and I love genuinely being able to explore myself and know that my girls are there for me."

