Fifth Harmony Debuts Steamy Music Video for 'He Like That' -- Watch!
Fifth Harmony's latest music video might be their steamiest yet!
The girl band dropped their video for "He Like That" on Friday -- proving they're definitely all grown up!
Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane took turns climbing up their sexy co-stars in the sizzling music video, which also showed the girls being caressed by a team of shirtless male dancers in the club.
The group's fashion matched the song's suggestive lyrics, as they showed plenty of skin -- and Jauregui nearly bared her whole booty in a tiny laced-up mini skirt.
Watch the super-hot video below:
ET caught up with Fifth Harmony earlier this week, where they dished on their newly released self-titled album and how they got their "power back" after Camila Cabello left the group last December.
"I feel like we got our power back and we learned to love music again," Kordei shared. "Because, you know, it reflects our voices and we say everything that we wanna be able to say and we know how we want it to sound. And we know that in 10 years, it'll mean what it means now to us. It's still special and it's something that we will forever be proud of."
"[The new album signifies a] rebirth and a continuation [at the] same time," Brooke explained. "Definitely a rebirth and the really amazing thing is that we have such an incredible bond with the four of us and we're definitely like sisters. So it's really such a special experience. I can't really describe it."
"We discovered so much and have experienced so much, especially at this age," Jane said. "We're all in our 20s now. Yeah, we've lived life."
"But yeah, we're super, super proud of this era that we're stepping into and who we are individually," she added. "It's just amazing, for me especially, to see everybody growing into women. And even for myself, I've discovered who I am as a person, as a woman, as a daughter. So that [in] itself, I'm excited for everyone to see that and believe that."
