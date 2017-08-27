Fifth Harmony Gets Emotional Over First MTV VMAs Win Since Camila Cabello Departure
Fifth Harmony took the VMA stage on Sunday night to accept their fourth award since being crowned 2014’s Best New Artist, and while they were one member down from last year, they were no less enthusiastic about the win.
The Best Pop Video win, for their single “Down,” is the girl group’s first since the departure of Camila Cabello in late 2016, and 5H’s remaining members, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei, were effusive with their praise for the family, fans and faith that got them through the tumultuous year.
“We are so honored to be up here on this stage. I can’t believe we won another VMA!” Jauregui marveled, as the girls took the stage alongside “Down” collaborator Gucci Mane. “I’m a little bit in shock.”
“This is such a monumental moment for us right now. This is so special,” Brooke gushed, tearing up as she thanked the “Harmonizers” and her fellow bandmates. “I’m so glad we’re in this together. I had a vision for us, and I’m just so grateful for how far we’ve come. I love you guys with all my heart.”
Jane also teared up as she took the mic, saying, “This is honestly so unreal,” before becoming overwhelmed by emotion.
Later, the group took the stage to perform a show-stopping rendition of “Down.” Check out how they teased the performance to ET earlier this week in the video below!