Fifth Harmony Gets Emotional Over First MTV VMAs Win Since Camila Cabello Departure

“We are so honored to be up here on this stage. I can’t believe we won another VMA!” Jauregui marveled, as the girls took the stage alongside “Down” collaborator Gucci Mane. “I’m a little bit in shock.”



“This is such a monumental moment for us right now. This is so special,” Brooke gushed, tearing up as she thanked the “Harmonizers” and her fellow bandmates. “I’m so glad we’re in this together. I had a vision for us, and I’m just so grateful for how far we’ve come. I love you guys with all my heart.”