Fifth Harmony Takes the Stage on the 'Lip Sync Battle Shorties' Holiday Special -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Get ready for an early Christmas present, Harmonizers: Fifth Harmony is crashing the Lip Sync Battle Shorties holiday special!

The girl group makes a surprise appearance on the festive episode of Nickelodeon's popular Lip Sync Battle spin-off -- hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside show sidekick JoJo Siwa -- in which super-talented kids present lip-synced versions of their favorite pop songs in truly epic fashion -- and only ET has your exclusive sneak peek!

In the holiday-themed clip, some of Shorties' most impressive performers show off their skills, lip-syncing to songs like Bruno Mars' "24k Magic" and holiday classics "Little Drummer Boy" and "Underneath the Tree." One talented youngster even busts out his breakdancing moves alongside the show's Shorties Dance Crew.

But of course, the highlight of the night is a surprise performance by Fifth Harmony, as Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui take the stage to bust out their hit song "Worth It." Watch the full clip above for more!

The Lip Sync Battle Shorties Holiday Special airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

