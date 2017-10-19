Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui on Her Cultural Identity and Self Confidence: ‘I Love Who I Am’ (Exclusive)

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is committed to using her global platform for good.

The 21-year-old singer was thrust into the limelight as a teenager after competing in the second season of the X Factor, where Simon Cowell created the female group Fifth Harmony, changing Jauregui’s life forever.

Over the years, Jauregui has blossomed into a fierce young lady. And, she’s using her social media presence to share her life experiences with fans.

ET spoke with Jauregui earlier this month, where she opened up about the ups and down of fame, her cultural identity and the importance of self confidence in an industry that’s increasingly hard to navigate.