Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Teases Khalid Collab 'Love Lies'

Get ready to spice up your Valentine's Day.

Normani Kordei took to Twitter on Monday to tease her upcoming collaboration with Khalid, called "Love Lies." The Fifth Harmony singer poses in a sexy corset next to Khalid in the pic, captioning the image "2/14."

Khalid shared another image to his Instagram on Monday. The song appears on the soundtrack of Love, Simon.

2/14 A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:56pm PST

tell me where your love lies https://t.co/syZvsIXDTQ — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) February 12, 2018

While Kordei finds her solo sound, fans shouldn't worry about her leaving 5H. While speaking with ET in December, Lauren Jauregui said that she and the girls enjoy "branching out" with other projects.



"I mean, all of us are exploring [our own projects] right now. We’re at such an amazing place harmoniously with each other with communication and support for one another," she said.

"It’s really cool, because we’re branching out to creatively discover ourselves, because we never really got an opportunity to do that since we started this when we were...I was like 16 when I started," she added. "It's cool to be able to give each other that space to really explore ourselves individually and grow."

