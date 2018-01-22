'Fifty Shades Darker', Jennifer Lawrence Among 2018 Razzie Nominees

Even A-listers aren't safe when it comes to the annual Razzie awards.

On Monday, the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards revealed its nominations for the "worst" in this year's films, a day before the Oscar nominations are set to be announced. Transformers: The Last Knight and Fifty Shades Darker received the most nominations this year, both films getting nods for "Worst Picture" and individual "Worst Actor" and "Worst Actress" nods for its stars -- Mark Wahlberg, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

Check out the nominations below:

WORST PICTURE:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS:

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!

Tyler Perry, BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR:

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Javier Bardem, Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO:

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:

Baywatch

“BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR:

Darren Aronofsky, Mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leondis, The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

In November, the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed -- the third and final installment of the franchise -- debuted, imploring fans not to "miss the climax."

