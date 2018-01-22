'Fifty Shades Darker', Jennifer Lawrence Among 2018 Razzie Nominees
Even A-listers aren't safe when it comes to the annual Razzie awards.
On Monday, the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards revealed its nominations for the "worst" in this year's films, a day before the Oscar nominations are set to be announced. Transformers: The Last Knight and Fifty Shades Darker received the most nominations this year, both films getting nods for "Worst Picture" and individual "Worst Actor" and "Worst Actress" nods for its stars -- Mark Wahlberg, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
Check out the nominations below:
WORST PICTURE:
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS:
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!
Tyler Perry, BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR:
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Javier Bardem, Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO:
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:
Baywatch
“BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR:
Darren Aronofsky, Mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leondis, The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY:
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
In November, the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed -- the third and final installment of the franchise -- debuted, imploring fans not to "miss the climax."
Watch below:
