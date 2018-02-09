'Fifty Shades Freed' Director Says 'Full-Frontal' Footage of Jamie Dornan Was Shot (Exclusive)

Fans won't get a full-frontal Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed, but not because he refused to drop trou.

In fact, the film's director, James Foley, told ET at the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris, France, on Tuesday that he shot several scenes of Dornan in all his glory.

"There were actually scenes that we shot where it was [full-frontal nudity]," Foley told ET's Cameron Mathison. "[Dornan and I] never talked about [having him show more]. But in the final cut, I'm being totally honest, it just didn't come off... Full frontal would have been a kind of deliberate cut, to see that for no reason."

"There's plenty of dailies where he's on, but it just didn't make the final cut," he added. "For dramatic reasons."

Dornan -- who did flash part of his penis during a montage in Fifty Shades of Grey -- agreed that the third film "didn't need" more nudity from him.

"I feel like if it serves a story to see more, then I am all for it. If I don't think it adds anything or I don't deem it to be necessary to move the story along, then I don't think you need to see that part of me, or that part of Dakota [Johnson]," he told ET during our exclusive interview at the Palais Garnier the same day. "It just becomes sort of gratuitous if we don't need it."

Johnson, meanwhile, wasn't afraid to point out that she puts her body on display more than Dornan in the film.

"I mean, there is a lot more of my body that's shown than Jamie's actually," she noted, adding that "weirdly he's the one doing all the push-ups."

"I really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones," she explained of the "serious psychological preparation" she did for the film. "Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn't like, 'Oh, this old thing,' you know?"

"Luckily, Jamie and I were so comfortable with each other and it felt safe and protected, but it's still an environment that's scary," she said.

