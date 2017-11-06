'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Implores Fans Not to 'Miss the Climax' as Christian and Anna Return to Red Room
The newly released trailer for the final sequel of the Fifty Shades film franchise is full of drama, romance and, of course, sex!
In the Fifty Shades Freed sneak peek, fans get another glimpse into Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) saying "I do" to Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).
The two then settle in to the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and it's clear that Anna is no longer the mousy, shy college student that Christian met in the first film.
When an architect flirts with Christian in front of his new wife, Anna puts the woman in her place. "Please stop speaking to my husband as if I weren't here. ...You may call me Mrs. Grey," she instructs.
The newlyweds also return to the red room in this third installment, and attempt to top themselves with sexy love scenes.
The honeymoon also boasts some pretty great shots of Dornan, a.k.a. Christian Grey, shirtless and walking slowly up on the beach to greet Anna after a dip in the ocean.
Just like the Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker movies, there are always circumstances and people trying to tear these two apart. In one snippet in the trailer, Christian is seen reuniting with his former lover, Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger), before it cuts to Anna asking him, "Did you sleep with her?"
The antagonist from Fifty Shades Darker, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), also returns and is more unhinged than ever in when he seeks revenge on Anna after getting fired for sexually harassing her.
ET recently spoke with Rita Ora, who plays Christian's sister, Mia Grey, in the movies, and she dished on what fans can expect from Fifty Shades Freed.
"I hope everybody loves it, it's super good," Ora said in praise of the film. "It's kind of scary, this one. ...I don't want to give too much away, it's just intense."
Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on Feb. 9.