'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Implores Fans Not to 'Miss the Climax' as Christian and Anna Return to Red Room

The newly released trailer for the final sequel of the Fifty Shades film franchise is full of drama, romance and, of course, sex!

In the Fifty Shades Freed sneak peek, fans get another glimpse into Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) saying "I do" to Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).

The two then settle in to the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and it's clear that Anna is no longer the mousy, shy college student that Christian met in the first film.