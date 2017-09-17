'Fifty Shades' Star Dakota Johnson Rocks Sexy Sheer Bedazzled Bodysuit for 'Vogue' Spain
Not only is Dakota Johnson part of one of the sexiest film franchises ever, she also might have one of the hottest magazine covers of the year.
The Fifty Shades star poses for the October issue of Vogue Spain and looks gorgeous in a bedazzled bodysuit, high heels and red lipstick.
The 27-year-old actress also opens up to the high-fashion magazine about what it's been like to be exposed to public scrutiny since gaining fame for playing the role of Anastasia Steele in the erotic book-turned-movies series.
“It’s like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird," she says of the negative aspects of being a celebrity. "People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring. A waste of energy and time.”
In addition to shining on the big screen, Johnson also reveals that she plans to soon be behind the camera. "I read a lot, and I have found many articles and books that I’d like to turn into films," she shares. "My interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues."
Johnson's sexy magazine spread comes a week after the release of the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed, which offers the first look at Anastasia and Christian Grey's wedding.
