Figure Skater Gracie Gold Withdraws from Grand Prix Series, Leaving 2018 Olympics in Doubt

Gracie Gold is taking time for herself.

The 22-year-old skater released a statement on Friday announcing that she has pulled out of two key international events, making it unlikely that she will compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The Olympic bronze medalist and two-time national champion will not compete in Grand Prix events in China or France next month as she originally planned.

“It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best," Gold said in the statement. "I am currently in treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to."