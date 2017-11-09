‘Final Appeal’ Trailer: Former NFL Star Brian Banks Is Here to Help Uncover the Truth (Exclusive)
Oxygen is bringing more true crime to TV with Final Appeal.
ET has your exclusive first look at the investigative series, which fits in perfectly with the network’s new full-time lineup of true crime programming. The show stars former Atlanta Falcons player Brian Banks, who was convicted of rape in 2002 -- but fully exonerated after serving more than five years in prison. Now, Banks has teamed up with former prosecutor Loni Coombs to help wrongly convicted individuals and others stuck in complicated legal situations.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the 'Law & Order True Crime' Stars Playing TV's Menendez Brothers
Coombs has more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer, with a history of not giving up on tough cases. Together, she and Banks will bring “objective eyes” to new cases each week in hopes of finding the truth. They’ll recreate crime scenes, visit crime scenes and interview those involved.
"Brian Banks’ story is one of inspiring resilience and redemption," Oxygen's Executive Vice President Rod Aissa said in a statement to ET. “We are excited to partner with Peacock Productions to bring this true crime investigation series to our viewers and support Brian and Loni’s passionate pursuit for justice.”
The series premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode on Oxygen.