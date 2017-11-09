‘Final Appeal’ Trailer: Former NFL Star Brian Banks Is Here to Help Uncover the Truth (Exclusive)

Coombs has more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer, with a history of not giving up on tough cases. Together, she and Banks will bring “objective eyes” to new cases each week in hopes of finding the truth. They’ll recreate crime scenes, visit crime scenes and interview those involved.

"Brian Banks’ story is one of inspiring resilience and redemption," Oxygen's Executive Vice President Rod Aissa said in a statement to ET. “We are excited to partner with Peacock Productions to bring this true crime investigation series to our viewers and support Brian and Loni’s passionate pursuit for justice.”

The series premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode on Oxygen.