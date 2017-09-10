First 'Fifty Shades Freed' Teaser Drops: See Anastasia and Christian Grey's Romantic Wedding

Fifty Shades of Grey fans are in for a treat.

The first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed -- the third and final film of the trilogy -- was released on Sunday, showing Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) exchanging I do's. Fans get a good look at Anastasia's gorgeous wedding dress, hear Christian's romantic vows and get a peek at their steamy honeymoon as well.

Of course, things don't stay perfect for long, when villain Jack (Eric Johnson) returns for Anastasia.