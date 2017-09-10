First 'Fifty Shades Freed' Teaser Drops: See Anastasia and Christian Grey's Romantic Wedding
Fifty Shades of Grey fans are in for a treat.
The first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed -- the third and final film of the trilogy -- was released on Sunday, showing Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) exchanging I do's. Fans get a good look at Anastasia's gorgeous wedding dress, hear Christian's romantic vows and get a peek at their steamy honeymoon as well.
Of course, things don't stay perfect for long, when villain Jack (Eric Johnson) returns for Anastasia.
Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2018.
