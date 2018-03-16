First Look at Idina Menzel’s New Off-Broadway Play ‘Skintight’ (Exclusive)

Is beauty only skin deep? A new Off-Broadway play starring Idina Menzel seeks to find out if it’s more than that or if all that matters is what’s on the inside.

Written by Joshua Harmon (the playwright behind Bad Jews and Significant Other), the upcoming play Skintight offers a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex. Premiering at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in New York City, the play follows Jodi Isaac (Menzel), who turns to her famous father for support after learning her ex-husband is engaged to a much younger woman. It turns out her father is wrapped up with 20-year-old Trey, who may or may not be gay but is likely an adult film star, at least according to Jodi’s 20-year-old gay son.

ET has audiences’ exclusive first look at the show’s key art, which puts Menzel under the microscope in the Tony Award winner’s first non-musical stage role, following celebrated performances in If/Then, Rent and Wicked.

Jesse Dittmar/Roundabout Theatre Company

The Roundabout Theatre Company's limited engagement of Skintight will begin preview performances on May 31, officially opening on June 21.

Last seen onscreen in Lifetime’s 2017 remake of Beaches, Menzel will next be heard reprising the voice role of Queen Elsa in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, in theaters on Nov. 21, and Frozen 2, which is slated for 2019.

