First Look at Mindy Kaling's Charming New NBC Comedy 'Champions' (Exclusive)

The countdown to Mindy Kaling's first TV series since The Mindy Project is on!

Champions, a half-hour comedy from Kaling and Charlie Grandy, follows Vince (Workaholics'Anders Holm), a washed-up baseball star-turned-charismatic gym owner living every bachelor's dream in Brooklyn with his naive younger brother, Matthew (Andy Favreau). On the verge of secretly selling his business and moving to Florida, Vince's life plan goes out the window when his high school fling, Priya (Kaling), unexpectedly drops off their 15-year-old son, Michael (J.J. Totah), on Vince's doorstep.

In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming NBC series, Totah shows off his pipes as Michael -- an openly gay theater kid with aspirations of making it big onstage (Bernadette Peters is his spirit animal, obviously) -- after one of his first meetings with his playboy father. It's clear then that the modern family's new reality will be rocky at times, but humorous in all that new beginnings often herald.

"Welcoming his estranged son that he hasn't seen for 15 years is not an easy transition for Vince," Holm explains, with Totah adding that Vince's bachelor lifestyle won't mesh well -- at first -- with Michael's spotlight-seeking goals: "With these two lifestyles combining, it's definitely a lot of push and pull." And there will be a lot of memorable lines coming from Totah, with Favreau telling viewers to watch out for Michael's "zingers."

In addition to Kaling, Holm, Totah and Favreau, Mouzam Makkar and Fortune Feimster also star in the ensemble comedy. "I think this is the best comedy cast of all the new shows," Kaling says, with Grandy chiming in and quipping: "You're talking about yourself. We cast you first!" Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Champions premieres Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

