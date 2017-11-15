First Look at the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Holiday Special (Exclusive)

Christmas is coming early for the Kardashians.

ET has your exclusive first look at the “A Very Kardashian Holiday” episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds the famous family prepping for the holidays like only they can. From the looks of the teaser, we’ll get to see Kim and company pick out Christmas trees and gifts, give back, plan parties, dress up as Santa and, naturally, fight. Kim accuses both her sister, Kourtney, and mom, Kris Jenner, of ripping off her ideas.

“I will come for them if they copy anything that I’m doing,” she threatens in a confessional. Naturally, that only makes Kris want to copy Kim more, as she decides to have a battle of the ice skating rinks.

“She’s taken this way too seriously,” Kris says. “So, I kinda want to mess with her.”

