First Look at Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video
Taylor Swift came back with a bang!
After the highly anticipated release of her single, "Look What You Made Me Do," on Thursday night, the 27-year-old singer followed that up by releasing a tease to the song's music video on Friday.
While the snippet is only 13 seconds, it does show Swift donning lots of snake-shaped rings, which appears to be her new spirit animal. She's also seen biting a diamond statement necklace while wearing red lipstick that matches her long nails.
In another quick scene, the GRAMMY winner is wearing an all-black outfit with fishnets, curly hair and dark lipstick while standing in front of what we can only assume are a group of male dancers.
WATCH: Taylor Swift Debuts 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Fans Have Lost All Chill -- Listen!
Fans won't have to wait long to see the music video in its entirety. MTV announced that it will debut at the Video Music Awards on Sunday, which will be hosted by Swift's so-called frenemy, Katy Perry.
Meanwhile, "Look What You Made Me Do" is being featured in other ways. ABC used the catchy tune to promote their TGIT lineup, which includes Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder.
WATCH: Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry: The Complete Timeline of Their Feud and Rumors They're Reuniting at the MTV VMAs!
ESPN also used the song for their Saturday night football ad.
The excitement surrounding Swift's single doesn't stop there! Upon the release of the song, the musician's website came out with a new line of merchandise, which includes snake rings like the ones she wears in the music video.
In addition to her merchandise, Swift posted to Instagram on Friday that she's releasing a magazine that will be exclusively sold at Target on the same day that her album comes out.
"Reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2, Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now," she wrote. "There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation."
"Look What You Made Me Do" is the first single off of Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, that is to be released on Nov. 10.
Here are more details on her new music and the possible message behind all those snakes: