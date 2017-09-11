The First Promo for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season of 'The Bachelor' Is Here: 'Rev Up Your Engines!'
ABC isn't wasting any time with Arie Luyendyk Jr.!
The network debuted the first promo for the race car driver's upcoming season of The Bachelor on Monday, promising that "hearts will race!"
RELATED: Does Arie Luyendyk Jr. Deserve to Be 'The Bachelor'? Breaking Down the Choice No One Saw Coming
The promo, posted by E! News, features footage of Luyendyk from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette -- where he coincidentally was sent on a group date at a race track -- as well as his Thursday appearance on Good Morning America.
"Rev up your engines, because Arie's the new Bachelor!" the teaser announces.
EXCLUSIVE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Asked to Be 'The Bachelor' Before: 'He Didn't Want to Be Embarrassed Again'
Fans were shocked when Luyendyk, who hadn't appeared on a Bachelor show since 2012, was announced as the franchise's next lead on Thursday -- though ABC executive Robert Mills told ET that "the timing seems right" for the 35-year-old to find love.
"He's incredibly sincere. He's dated a lot of women since Emily [Maynard], but he says he's never been in love since Emily, and that's a really interesting story to try to bring to completion this season on The Bachelor."
Find out everything you need to know about Luyendyk in the video below.