The First Promo for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season of 'The Bachelor' Is Here: 'Rev Up Your Engines!'

Fans were shocked when Luyendyk, who hadn't appeared on a Bachelor show since 2012, was announced as the franchise's next lead on Thursday -- though ABC executive Robert Mills told ET that "the timing seems right" for the 35-year-old to find love.

"He's incredibly sincere. He's dated a lot of women since Emily [Maynard], but he says he's never been in love since Emily, and that's a really interesting story to try to bring to completion this season on The Bachelor."

