The First Teaser for Lena Waithe's New Show 'The Chi' Is Here -- And it Looks Amazing!
You can't judge a show by its trailer, but it's hard to watch the teaser for Lena Waithe's upcoming new series, and not get excited.
The Emmy-winningMaster of None star unveiled the first look at her new Showtime show, The Chi, on Wednesday, tweeting, "I rep #TheChi everywhere I go, if you’re feeling the teaser hit that retweet button."
Check it out below.
The Chi premieres on Jan. 7 on Showtime.
Waithe is the creator and writer of the semi-autobiographical show, which has been in the works since 2015. Common is also a producer on the series, which centers around the working-class African-American community on the south side of Chicago, where the 33-year-old writer grew up.
And it's safe to say all eyes are now on Waithe and her continued work, after she made history at this year's Emmys, becoming the first-ever black woman to win for comedy writing on the show Master of None, where she co-stars alongside creator Aziz Ansari. The specific episode that won, "Thanksgiving," was co-written by Waithe, and was based on her experience with coming out as a lesbian to her mother.
