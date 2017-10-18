TV

The First Teaser for Lena Waithe's New Show 'The Chi' Is Here -- And it Looks Amazing!

By Alex Ungerman‍
Lena Waithe Moma
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film

You can't judge a show by its trailer, but it's hard to watch the teaser for Lena Waithe's upcoming new series, and not get excited.

The Emmy-winningMaster of None star unveiled the first look at her new Showtime show, The Chi, on Wednesday, tweeting, "I rep #TheChi everywhere I go, if you’re feeling the teaser hit that retweet button."

Check it out below.

The Chi premieres on Jan. 7 on Showtime.

Waithe is the creator and writer of the semi-autobiographical show, which has been in the works since 2015. Common is also a producer on the series, which centers around the working-class African-American community on the south side of Chicago, where the 33-year-old writer grew up.

The Chi Cast

The stars of Waithe's new series include Yolonda Ross, Tiffany Boone, Jason Mitchell, Armando Riesco, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Alex Hibbert and Jacob Latimore.

Photo: Mathieu Young/SHOWTIME

And it's safe to say all eyes are now on Waithe and her continued work, after she made history at this year's Emmys, becoming the first-ever black woman to win for comedy writing on the show Master of None, where she co-stars alongside creator Aziz Ansari. The specific episode that won, "Thanksgiving," was co-written by Waithe, and was based on her experience with coming out as a lesbian to her mother.

Watch the video below to see what Waithe's biggest fear was about taking the stage for her big win.

