'Fixer Upper' to End After 5 Seasons: A Look Back at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Cutest Moments
With the news that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be ending their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, after its upcoming fifth season, we thought it might be fun to look back at some of the couple's most memorable interactions that they've had both on and off the screen.
Since welcoming viewers into their world in 2013, the dynamic duo have been one of the greatest reality TV couples ever, working together to renovate homes for families -- and inspiring major relationship goals.
While fans still have one more season of Fixer Upper to enjoy before Chip and Joanna, along with their four adorable children -- Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 -- go on to new adventures, ET has gathered nine of their cutest moments. (So far!)
1. When they revealed to ET the secret to their long-lasting marriage.
"One of the secrets to our marriage, or the success of our marriage, is just really caring about one another," Chip told ET in October 2016.
2. When they said it was important to put their family and kids first.
"One of the things in the beginning that Chip and I really wanted to be sure of [is] that our kids will always know that they are the most important," Joanna expressed to ET in 2016. "With the show and with all these amazing projects, I think we just take it one step at a time and we really evaluate each one very carefully and thoroughly and [ask], 'How is this going to affect our family?'"
3. When Chip gave his darling wife the sweetest birthday message.
"Jo, you are the best at everything you do. Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys. You are fascinating in every way, and like the rest of the world... I can't wait to see what's next. Happy birthday, young lady!" Chip wrote in an adorable Instagram post in April.
4. When Joanna gushes about her handsome hubby.
The designer will frequently share cute snaps of her husband looking "mighty fine."
"He competes with the view. Man bun, tube socks, adult onesie and all... He still looks mighty fine to me❤️#workcation #bookcamp," Joanna captioned a silly pic of the two in July.
"I was a bit secretive capturing this so I'm sorry @chippergaines but you look good getting gas. 😂 #chipgonewild #hairrrrrrr," she wrote alongside a slow motion video of Chip at the pump.
5. When Chip talked about being the happiest because he married Joanna and vice versa.
"I knew when I married the guy it was going to be an adventurous life. And it hasn't been boring yet," Joanna previously said in an episode of Fixer Upper. Meanwhile, Chip sweetly expressed, "Who won in life? Me. Because I got to marry you."
6. When they jam out together.
Joanna previously revealed that when they were dating, she told Chip that she wanted to play the drums. "The next day he had this whole drum setup, and I learned how to play the drums," she said in an episode of Fixer Upper.
7. When they match for special occasions.
The lovebirds have worn matching Christmas sweaters and adorable onesies to celebrate New Year's and aren't afraid to show off their goofy sides.
8. When they make each other laugh.
"I always have to look over my shoulder, like what is he about to do?" Joanna told ET last year about Chip's pranks. "I would say that Chip is 10 times -- [what you see on TV] that's edited -- but in real life it's 10 times better, worse. I don't know which one, but he's funny."
9. When they share their family pics.
Every once in a while, the couple will give fans an inside look at their adorable family and share snaps from their private home life.
"Beautiful night at the ballpark with my family," Chip wrote in May 2016 alongside a pic of him, Joanna and the kids in matching baseball shirts. There was also that time when the kids and Chip surprised Joanna with a superhero-themed birthday breakfast.
The final season of Fixer Upper premieres Nov. 28. on HGTV.