'Fixer Upper' to End After 5 Seasons: A Look Back at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Cutest Moments

With the news that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be ending their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, after its upcoming fifth season, we thought it might be fun to look back at some of the couple's most memorable interactions that they've had both on and off the screen.

Since welcoming viewers into their world in 2013, the dynamic duo have been one of the greatest reality TV couples ever, working together to renovate homes for families -- and inspiring major relationship goals.

While fans still have one more season of Fixer Upper to enjoy before Chip and Joanna, along with their four adorable children -- Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 -- go on to new adventures, ET has gathered nine of their cutest moments. (So far!)