‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Camps Out to Be First in Line for His and Wife Joanna's New Product Launch
Now that’s dedication!
Chip Gaines showed his brand loyalty by appearing to camp out in queue for the launch of his and wife, Joanna’s, new product line on Sunday.
The Fixer Upper star shared a snap showing him lying in a tent outside the doors of a Target store before the new line went on sale.
“Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time,” he captioned the pic. “Only 10 more minutes.”
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Talks Surviving Husband Chip's Pranks and Achieving Their Dreams
Once inside, Joanna kept the fun posts coming with a clip showing her pushing Chip around in a shopping cart, then discovering the Hearth and Hand section.
“We’ve had so much fun designing this line and can’t wait for you to see it,” she wrote.
The home and lifestyle brand features holiday décor, accessories, kitchenware and ornaments.
See more on the reality TV couple in the video below.