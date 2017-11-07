‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Camps Out to Be First in Line for His and Wife Joanna's New Product Launch

Now that’s dedication!



Chip Gaines showed his brand loyalty by appearing to camp out in queue for the launch of his and wife, Joanna’s, new product line on Sunday.

The Fixer Upper star shared a snap showing him lying in a tent outside the doors of a Target store before the new line went on sale.

“Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time,” he captioned the pic. “Only 10 more minutes.”