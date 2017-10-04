'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Report that Security Concerns Led to Them Ending Show
The best source for updates on Chip and Joanna Gaines' life -- is Chip and Joanna Gaines.
That's what the Fixer Upper stars' rep tells ET in response to a recent report that "security issues" are what led the couple to decide to end their popular HGTV home renovation show after its upcoming fifth season.
"Chip and Jo's decision to leave Fixer Upper is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses," the rep explains. "It is not based on concerns for their family's safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement."
"This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show," the Gaines revealed in a blog post on their website when announcing the show would end. "We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause."
Fixer Upper premiered in 2013, and featured Chip and Joanna teaming up -- through their company, Magnolia Homes -- to renovate over 100 houses. She'd design the re-models, while her husband managed construction (as well as go off on some silly shenanigans).
Meanwhile, this is not the first time the couple has shut down rumors about their personal life.
