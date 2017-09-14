'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Shoot Down Divorce Rumors Again: 'Don't Be Scammed'
Chip and Joanna Gaines are shutting down the rumors.
The Fixer Upper couple appeared together on Thursday's Today show, where they admitted all the interest in their personal lives -- specifically regarding their marriage allegedly being on the outs -- comes to them as a surprise.
"No," the TV homemakers responded, when asked if they were prepared for the onslaught of speculation about their marriage that fame has brought. Chip added, "I can't believe that these things are happening to us, because part of me thinks, who would care about that?"
"I think for me, even from the beginning, just because I don't do great with seeing that kind of stuff, reading into it, I just don't know what's going on," Joanna added. "So we do our due diligence in letting people know as much as we can, 'This isn't us. Don't be scammed.'"
Last month, Chip gave a similarly matter-of-fact shutdown of the couple's divorce rumors, tweeting, "Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank!" Chip wrote, adding the hashtag, "#loveOfMyLife."
Meanwhile, ET talked to the couple last October about how they keep the spark alive after over 13 years of marriage.
"One of the secrets to our marriage, or the success of our marriage, is just really caring about one another," Chip told ET.
