'Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Will Cut His Long Hair -- For a Good Cause!
Chip Gaines is giving his fans a hard time -- for a good cause.
The Fixer Upper star announced on Instagram on Thursday that he'll chop his long locks when his fans pony up and donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
“Alright, fine. I’ll cut my hair. But first… it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Interested? I’ll be back to tell you more tomorrow,” Chip wrote alongside a photo on Wednesday which read, “Fine, I’ll cut my hair if you…”
Sure enough, by Thursday, Chip's condition arrived.
"It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is,” the father of four teased. “Here’s the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food -- so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs --- lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.”
“Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off,” he continued.
ET sat down with Chip and Joanna last month, where he joked that he was growing out his hair to keep up with the cover stars of his wife's romance novels.
"These guys [have] amazing six packs on the cover!" he yelled.
"That's why he's growing his hair out," Joanna laughed.
"Yeah, I'm trying to keep up with Fabrio," Chip explained. "Every time I see her with another Fabio book, I'm like, 'What is so interesting about this guy?"
