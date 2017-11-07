‘The Flash’ EP Dishes on Iris' Bachelorette-Gone-Wrong in ‘Girls Night Out’ -- Plus, New Crossover Scoop!

The ladies of Team Flash are hitting the town in Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Flash! But, like most nights in Central City, things don’t quite go as planned.

“We wanted to do something we’ve never done before,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told reporters of the ep last week. “We started with the concept of, wouldn’t it be really funny if Barry goes for a bachelor party with the guys and [Iris] goes for a bachelorette party with the girls, and the guys end up having the worst night ever, and the girls wind up saving the city. That was where the episode started from, and that’s where it ended up.”