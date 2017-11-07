‘The Flash’ EP Dishes on Iris' Bachelorette-Gone-Wrong in ‘Girls Night Out’ -- Plus, New Crossover Scoop!
The ladies of Team Flash are hitting the town in Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Flash! But, like most nights in Central City, things don’t quite go as planned.
“We wanted to do something we’ve never done before,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told reporters of the ep last week. “We started with the concept of, wouldn’t it be really funny if Barry goes for a bachelor party with the guys and [Iris] goes for a bachelorette party with the girls, and the guys end up having the worst night ever, and the girls wind up saving the city. That was where the episode started from, and that’s where it ended up.”
The episode, appropriately titled “Girls Night Out” is the first in The Flash’s four-season run where Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) doesn’t don his iconic red-and-gold super suit, Kreisberg noted. That’s because it’s the ladies who are the heroes of this story -- including Arrow’s Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), who comes to town for Iris’ (Candice Patton) bachelorette festivities -- as well as the connection to the possible villain.
As we saw at the end of last week’s episode, it seems like Caitlin’s (Danielle Panabaker) past as Killer Frost may be catching up with her. Her old boss, Amunet Black, came calling with an ominous message on her front door, and this week, the criminal mastermind makes her first in-person appearance, played by Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff.
“When you meet her, you’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s who left that message,’” Kreisberg noted, praising Sackhoff’s “amazing” performance this season. “What she’s done, and the performance that she’s brought to the character is so beyond anything you expect from her. I think people are really going to be delighted. She is most definitely not playing Starbuck.”
And while it remains to be seen exactly what season four big bad DeVoe, aka The Thinker, has in store for Team Flash, the EP promised that a revealing confrontation will be coming “sooner rather than later.”
“[The Thinker] is playing chess. I know that’s sort of cliche to say, but in this case, it’s really true. And as far as he’s concerned, he’s already checkmated Team Flash,” he explained. “He doesn’t really give a s**t what they know and when they figure it out, because, as he’s going to say in an upcoming episode, ‘You’ve already lost.’ It’s really about us trying to figure out how to get ahead of somebody who’s playing so far ahead of you. That’s really the trajectory of the season.”
This season of The Flash will also include another installment of The CW’s super-sized, four-show DC Comics crossover, with sister series Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. Kreisberg couldn’t spoil much of what’s to come during the epic event -- last year featured the super crew teaming up to battle the alien Dominators -- but did tease that this year’s crossover “really, truly is a four-hour movie.”
“Last season, it very much felt like, an episode of The Flash, and then it was definitely an episode of Arrow, and then it was definitely an episode of Legends,” he noted. “This time around, you won’t know what show it is, [based on] what episode it is. There’s a beginning to the story and then there’s an end to the story, and it covers the four hours. For that, we’re really proud. It’s huge, it’s the biggest thing we’ve ever done.”
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.