'Flatliners' Composer on the 'True Blood' Scene That Catapulted His Career (Exclusive)

Composer Nathan Barr isn’t a name an ordinary person would recognize, but scour his resume and one is bound to find a television show (True Blood, The Americans) or movie (Grindhouse, Hostel) they’ve obsessed over. Now, Barr is taking his talents to Flatliners, the modern remake of the 1990 sci-fi psychological horror film toplined by Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon.

But Barr, who grew up in Tokyo with musical parents and spent much of his career scoring horror films, credits his experience on True Blood, in which he served as head composer for its entire seven-season run, as his breakthrough moment.

“Ever since True Blood, things started to take off,” the 44-year-old industry vet tells ET. “As composers and in many facets of filmmaking, you always need that one person who endorses us and the phone starts ringing. When [creator] Alan Ball hired me on True Blood, that was one of those moments.”

Barr detailed an early season one scene from the popular HBO vampire drama in 2008 that catapulted his professional career.